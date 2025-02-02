Welcome home Neymar! The Brazilian star returns to his boyhood club and everyone’s celebrating

A tearful Neymar was welcomed back to his boyhood club on Friday by thousands of Santos fans and a concert in the home stadium beneath an electronic sign saying, “The prince is back.”

The 32-year-old signed a six-month contract, which he said could be extended.

Neymar later admitted his return was also due to his feeling unhappy at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal earlier this year as he struggled to get playing time. He said he would be ready to play for Santos at least 30 minutes in a match scheduled for Saturday if he was given the go-ahead by local soccer authorities.

About 20,000 raucous Santos fans filled their Vila Belmiro Stadium in the rain outside Sao Paulo to celebrate the Brazilian’s return.

His evening arrival highlighted by fireworks capped a three-hour fiesta which also featured local singers.

“I am very happy. We lived great moments here. There’s still a lot that could come,” Neymar said on the pitch.”

Neymar said at a media conference that he and his family had adapted well to Saudi Arabia, but his lack of playing time since his return from an ACL injury – he hasn’t played since November – forced his move.

“Some decisions are not about soccer logic,” Neymar said. “I started getting sad in training sessions (at Al-Hilal), and it wasn’t good for my head. So there was the chance to come back and I did not think twice. Since the first day I decided I wanted to come back, I told my father (and agent) and it all worked.”

The striker signed his contract upon arrival and added it is “too soon to speak” about extending his deal until the 2026 World Cup, which he says will be the last he will play in his career. He also said his return home is a “rescue” for his own soccer soul.