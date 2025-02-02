Australia crush England in one-off women’s Test for Ashes whitewash

Australia crushed a lamentable England by an innings and 122 runs in a one-off pink ball Test on Saturday to complete a historic women’s Ashes whitewash.

In the first women’s Test at the Melbourne cricket Ground since 1949, the hosts wrapped up victory within three days to culminate a horror tour by the visitors.

Australia were in a class of their own all series, reinforcing the chasm between the two sides.

They won all three ODIs, three T20s and the sole Test that comprised the multi-format Ashes, which has been points-based since 2013 — two for a white-ball win and four for a Test.