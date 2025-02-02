Pakistani chef to compete in Gordon Ramsay show

Foodies unite! Dallas-based Pakistani content creator Maryam Ishtiaq announced on Instagram that she will be competing in Season 4 of Next Level Chef.

Starting on February 13, the show will be judged by American chef Nyesha Arrington, Top Chef: All-Stars winner Richard Blais, and the one and only Gordon Ramsay.

After announcing the news earlier in January, Ishtiaq took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on the honour of representing Pakistan at an international level. “I have consistently followed a unique career journey, and I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to turn my dreams into reality while pursuing my passions,” she gushed. “My world is about to get rocked, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to represent my community on such a prominent platform while doing what I love most! Let’s do this!”

The content creator garnered significant attention after announcing this feat. In another recent post, she welcomed new followers wholeheartedly and shared insights into her culinary journey. “The little girl in me beams with pride over all that I have achieved. I appreciate your unwavering support during this transformative journey. Every share, every comment, all of this has been really heartwarming,” she wrote.

Ishtiaq then addressed a question that people often ask her: how has she made it so far? “Embracing my multifaceted nature has opened doors to countless learning opportunities that I might have otherwise missed,” she said. “As a visual learner, I thrive when I immerse myself in hands-on experiences. Whenever I set my sights on a goal, I take charge of my journey. No one else can navigate this path I want for myself quite like I can.”

Diving further into the motivational aspect of her note, she added that growth is essential if one wishes to evolve, believing that everyone has the potential to grow if they strive for it. According to Ishtiaq, exploring various avenues is the key to finding where you want to be in life.

“The road to success is rarely straightforward, and achieving your ultimate goal often requires reaching smaller milestones along the way,” she shared. “I have travelled a similar route, and each experience has contributed to me building my own business and pursuing my passion for cooking.”

Crediting the lessons she has learned, Ishtiaq cautioned against comparing with others.

“If you find yourself comparing your journey to others and asking, “Why them and not me?” the answer is clear: you may not have put in enough effort,” she advised. “Please stop getting in your own way. Focusing on someone else’s achievements won’t alter your path. Use this moment as a catalyst to take one step closer to your aspirations.”