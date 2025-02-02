Junaid Khan reveals advantages of being a star kid

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan has revealed the privileges he enjoys due to his status of being a star kid.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with 2024’s ‘Maharaj’ after working as an assistant on his father’s productions.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Junaid Khan revealed the perks and privileges he enjoys due to his family’s legacy in the film industry.

“The position that we are in, it has all the advantages. Nobody has said anything negative to me actually. I am not on social media so I have no idea,” the Bollywood actor said.

According to Junaid Khan, producers will cast him in their films without seeing his public presence such as social media or film events as he is the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

“That is also a privilege. I am in a position where I can choose to not be on social media. I don’t think most actors would have that privilege. Producers will give me work even when they have not seen any public presence. I don’t think anyone else has that. I have got this privilege because of the family I come from,” he said.

On the work front, Junaid Khan is all set for his first theatrical release ‘Loveyapa’ – a remake of filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil-language blockbuster ‘Love Today’. A modern-age rom-com, co-starring Khan with fellow star kid Khushi Kapoor in her theatrical debut as well, is directed by Advait Chandan.