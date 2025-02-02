Alizeh Shah’s dance video triggers outrage

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah, known for her roles in hit dramas like ‘Ishq Tamasha,’ ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ and ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman,’ has once again found herself at the centre of controversy.

The young star, who enjoys a massive Instagram following of 4.3 million, is going viral for a bold dance video that has sparked criticism from social media users. Alizeh recently shared a belly dance reel on her Instagram, grooving to the Bollywood song Dilbar Dilbar while dressed in a black mini top. While some fans admired her confidence, many expressed disappointment, accusing her of moving away from her earlier, more innocent image.

Following the video’s release, social media platforms were flooded with mixed reactions. Critics slammed the actress for her dressing choice and dance moves, arguing that she has shifted from being a promising television actress to someone relying on bold content for attention. Some even compared her to Indian celebrity Urfi Javed, known for her daring fashion choices. Others lamented that Alizeh, who once had a huge fan base for her drama performances, no longer contributes to the entertainment industry meaningfully. Some users even directed criticism at her parents, suggesting they should guide her better.

Despite the backlash, Alizeh Shah remains active on social media, regularly sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life. While her dance video has certainly stirred controversy, it has also ensured that she remains in the spotlight.