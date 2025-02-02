Ali Gul Pir knows why US lady was ditched by Karachi boy

For some days, the social media is full of the unfulfilled love between an American woman and a Pakistani man.

Now, a video of Ali Gul Pir is doing the rounds on the internet in which he gives his opinion or reaction to what happened so far on the matter.

Onija Andrew Robbins is the US lady who came all the way from the US to Karachi for love. But, upon landing in Karachi, her efforts turned futile when her 19-year old lover was nowhere to be found.

Disheartened she was after that episode but the media, as always, saw rating in her walk and started asking her questions.

Something new is coming out about Onija every day. Now social media content creator Ali Gul Pir has made a video about the American woman which is going viral. Ali Gul Pir says that the American woman came to Pakistan for the love of a young man from Karachi but the boy’s family refused because she is black. Ali said in his video that this incident shows racial prejudice because if this woman had been white, the boy’s family would have accepted her.

The social media influencer also referred to other women who had come to Pakistan for love before and said that all of them were fair, so the boy’s family also accepted them, but Onija is being rejected because she is black.