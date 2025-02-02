Kubra and Gohar Rasheed’s wedding card goes viral!

Pakistani showbiz stars Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are all set to embark on a new journey together, as they officially announce their wedding. The two actors, known for their incredible on-screen chemistry and long-standing friendship, recently shared the news through a heartwarming Instagram video, featuring their close friends. According to sources, the couple will have their Nikah ceremony in Makkah before Ramadan, with close friends and family travelling with them for the special occasion. After their return to Pakistan, the wedding festivities will take place, celebrating their union with loved ones. Adding to the excitement, Kubra and Gohar’s wedding card has surfaced on social media, sparking curiosity among fans. While the card displays their names, the exact wedding date has not been confirmed yet. The duo, who starred together in the hit drama ‘Jannat Se Aagay,’ have always been vocal about their admiration for each other. Fans are eagerly anticipating more details about their upcoming wedding.