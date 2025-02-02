18 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in Balochistan

Eighteen soldiers were martyred, and 23 terrorists were killed in various sanitisation operations in Balochistan in the last 24 hours, the military’s media affairs wing said in a press release on Saturday.

Eleven militants were killed in an operation in Harnai district on Friday, while twelve others died in the initial clash overnight in Kalat district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It added that on the night between January 31 and February 1, terrorists attempted to establish roadblocks in the general area of Mangocher in Kalat district.

“On behest of inimical and hostile forces, this cowardly act of terrorism was aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment of Balochistan by targeting mainly the innocent civilians.”

It said that security forces and law enforcement agencies were immediately mobilised, “who successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists and sent twelve terrorists to hell, ensuring security and protection of the local populace”.

However, the ISPR said that 18 soldiers “made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom” during the conduct of operations, adding that sanitisation operations were being conducted and the “perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of this heinous and cowardly act, will be brought to justice”.

It said the security forces remained determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability and progress of the provinces and “such sacrifices of brave soldiers” further strengthened their resolve.

In a follow-up statement, the ISPR said that in the backdrop of the “heinous act of terrorism” in Kalat district, multiple santisation operations were being conducted by the security forces throughout the province.

It said one such operation was conducted in Harnai district today where “troops effectively engaged the terrorists as a result of which 11 terrorists were sent to hell. Multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted.”

The ISPR added that thus far a total of 23 terrorists were “sent to hell” in different operations in Balochistan in last 24 hours. “The sanitisation operations will continue until perpetrators and facilitators of the heinous and cowardly act are brought to justice.” It added that the security forces of Pakistan, “in step with the nation, are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from Balochistan and Pakistan”.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kalat district in a statement on X, expressing “deep sorrow and regret” over the martyrdom of security personnel.

“Terrorist elements want to disrupt peace in Balochistan,” he said, adding that security forces would continue their operations to “suppress elements hostile to the country”. Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation was determined to thwart the evil intentions of terrorists and paid tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

“Terrorists are the enemies of peace and development of Balochistan. We will continue to fight against the monster of terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country. The entire nation, including me, stands by its brave forces in the war against terrorism.” He praised the security forces in a follow-up statement for the successful operations against terrorists.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti vowed that the perpetrators of the “cowardly attack” would be brought to justice.

“There is no place for terrorists in Balochistan. All possible steps are being taken to protect the people and establish peace,” he said while also paying tribute to the security forces for their timely action. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces and martyrs for their actions against the terrorists.