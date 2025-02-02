Punjab CM launches project to solarise agri tube wells

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif officially inaugurated the agricultural tube well solarisation project today, marking a significant step towards sustainable farming in the province.

The first phase of the initiative will see 8,000 agricultural tube wells switched to solar power across Punjab. Speaking at the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz announced that successful farmers would be selected through a lottery system.

The first name drawn was Muhammad Nawaz from Attock. She also reviewed the list of successful farmers from Narowal district. This project is expected to bring major savings to farmers.

A typical farmer can save up to Rs10,000 daily and more than Rs3.25 lakh monthly by switching to solar-powered tube wells.

The Punjab government will provide subsidies for solar systems: Rs5 lakh for a 10-kilowatt system, Rs7.5 lakh for a 15-kilowatt system, and Rs10 lakh for a 20-kilowatt system.

The solarisation project has attracted over 530,000 applicants, with 385,000 eligible for the lottery.

The majority, about 87%, of the tube wells operating on diesel and electricity will transition to solar energy, significantly reducing reliance on non-renewable sources.

The Chief Minister set a target to complete the first phase of the solarisation project by June. Maryam Nawaz expressed confidence that this initiative will reduce the cost of agricultural production and bring about a revolution in farming. She also highlighted other ongoing initiatives, including the Farmer’s Card, agricultural mechanisation, and internships, all of which are aimed at improving the lives of farmers.

She further emphasized that this solarisation project would be a new chapter in the growth of agriculture in Punjab and provide a major boost to the sector.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a luncheon meeting in the historic Lahore Fort with the defence attachés of 16 countries, including the United States, Russia, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nigeria, Bulgaria, Rwanda, Tajikistan and the Philippines. The CM personally welcomed them, their families and all other guests on the premises of the historic royal palace of Lahore Fort, and expressed affection for the children.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to show round all the guests the historical places of the Lahore Fort. The foreign ambassadors and their families rode colorful rickshaws of the Lahore Fort. They visited the fort, observed and appreciated the historical and world’s largest picture wall of the fort. They were entertained with the traditional local cuisine of Lahore. The guests and children also took selfies with the chief minister.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that Lahore is not only the heart of Punjab, but also the cultural and historical soul of Pakistan, adding that the history, culture and architecture of Lahore are manifestation of our great cultural heritage. She highlighted that the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort and Shalamar Garden are not just buildings, but reflections of our glorious past. She added the city of Lahore is a beautiful blend of tradition and innovation, which is constantly on the path of development. The food and hospitality of Lahoris are exemplary all over the world, she remarked.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that Lahore has always been a center for intellectuals, poets, and artists, and it holds the distinction of being the home and burial place of the Poet of the East. She extended a warm welcome to all the foreign guests on behalf of the people of Lahore.

The CM expressed that the visit would help strengthen the guests’ commitment and relations with Pakistan, and she was confident that they would return to their homelands as ambassadors of the country. The CM also hoped that the visit of the defense attaches from friendly nations would mark the beginning of a new chapter in mutual relations and cooperation.