Poliovirus ‘detected’ in environmental samples from all four provinces

Poliovirus has been detected in environmental samples collected from all four provinces of Pakistan, sources said.

According to sources, this is the first time in 2025 that the virus has been found in environmental samples across the country. Sources revealed that sewage samples collected from January 6 to 15 tested positive for poliovirus in 26 districts. The affected districts include 15 from Sindh, 5 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 3 each from Balochistan and Punjab.

The detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in sewage samples is a worrisome, as it indicates the presence of the virus in the environment.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan will ‘launch’ first nationwide anti-polio campaign of 2025 from February. As per details, the anti-polio drive will be launched from February 3 to 9. It will target over 4.54 million children across the country.

Sources privy to the development said that a three-day campaign with two additional catch-up days will be carried out in general areas of the country.

A five-day campaign followed by two catch-up days, featuring community-based vaccinations and deployment of special mobile teams in the sensitive areas, sources within NEOC said. In 2024, Pakistan reported 73 polio cases and collected over 480 polio-positive sewage samples nationwide, underscoring the critical need for comprehensive vaccination campaigns.