Eight survivors of Morocco boat tragedy return to Pakistan

Eight Pakistanis who survived last month’s tragic migrant boat accident near Morocco have returned home, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The survivors arrived in Islamabad on flight QR614, where authorities began questioning them about their journey. The returnees have been identified as Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Adeel, Irfan Ahmed, Arsalan, Ghulam Mustafa, Badr Mohiuddin, Mujahid Ali, and Tasveer Ahmed. Their ages range between 21 and 41, and they hail from Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, and Jhelum. Officials revealed that these individuals were attempting to enter Spain illegally via Dubai and Senegal.

On January 16, a boat carrying irregular migrants from Mauritania to Spain capsized off Morocco’s coast. The boat, which had departed Mauritania on January 2, was carrying 86 migrants, including 66 Pakistanis.

Moroccan authorities reported the incident occurred near Dakhla, where 36 survivors were rescued.

Initial investigations suggest that they had paid human smugglers large sums for the journey.

The traffickers reportedly sent them to Dubai on visit visas before routing them through Ethiopia and Senegal.

From Senegal, the group was put on a boat bound for Spain. Survivors alleged that smugglers subjected them to physical abuse before the fatal sea voyage.

The authorities are now gathering information on the human trafficking network, which is believed to operate from various regions in Punjab. Officials have urged citizens to avoid illegal migration routes and verify travel arrangements through official embassies. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is continuing efforts to dismantle trafficking networks exploiting vulnerable individuals seeking opportunities abroad.

Earlier this week, the federal government had removed FIA Director General Ahmed Ishaque Jehangir, citing serious administrative failures.

Jehangir’s dismissal came amid mounting criticism over the FIA’s handling of human trafficking cases, particularly its slow response to recent migrant boat tragedies. Sources indicate that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the decision following concerns over FIA’s inability to curb illegal migration networks.