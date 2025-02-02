Govt unveils housing sector relief plan, tax cuts proposed

The government has prepared a relief package for the real estate and housing sector aimed at benefiting the public. The package, devised by the Ministry of Housing’s 11-member task force, includes significant tax revisions and recommendations to revitalise the sector. The task force’s proposals, presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, suggest several measures to support the sector. Among the key recommendations are allowing the construction of three-storey houses, offering full tax exemptions for first-time homebuyers, and reducing property transaction taxes. The task force has also recommended lowering the property sale tax from 4% to 2%, cutting the buyer’s tax from 4% to 0.5%, and eliminating federal excise duties on property transactions. Furthermore, the proposal includes providing housing subsidies for low-income individuals and offering loans for home construction with repayment periods ranging from 5 to 20 years.