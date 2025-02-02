Kurram jirga stresses need to implement peace deal

The Kurram peace jirga concluded with an announcement to implement the peace agreement.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson stated that committees comprising representatives from both sides would be formed to ensure compliance with the agreement.

He emphasized that the next jirga session would be scheduled after further consultation. Addressing the root causes of the conflict, he remarked, “The Kurram issue stems from deep-seated hatred. We have strayed from Islamic teachings and are only harming ourselves. The jirga will only succeed if we eradicate hatred.”

He urged all stakeholders to reflect on past mistakes, asserting that taking human lives is unforgivable. “We are killing our children and women. No external force is involved-this enmity is of our own making,” he lamented.

Barrister Saif also highlighted the role of social media in exacerbating tensions, stating that while the nation welcomed the peace agreement, certain elements were intent on disrupting stability.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Secretary underscored the collective responsibility of both the government and local elders in maintaining peace.