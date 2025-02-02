Government asks PTI to review February 8 protest call or face the music

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday asked the main opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to review its Feb 8 protest call or face the music.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration of a passport office within a NADRA centre in Lahore, Naqvi dismissed speculation about any communication from the US regarding the PTI. “No call has been received from the US yet. If one comes, we’ll see,” he remarked.

When asked if PTI’s founder was expecting such a call, Naqvi chose not to respond.

On his recent visit to the US, Naqvi highlighted strong bilateral ties, noting productive meetings with several senators and congressmen. He described the trip as successful, with outcomes expected soon.

Expressing concern over illegal immigration, Naqvi criticised the misuse of visas for dangerous sea routes to Europe, stating it damages Pakistan’s reputation. “Those facilitating such practices are responsible,” he added.

Regarding administrative reforms, Naqvi praised the efficiency of Lahore’s Shimla Pahari NADRA office, hoping to replicate its model nationwide. He emphasised efforts to streamline NADRA centres and enhance collaboration with passport offices to improve public services. Commenting on the proposed establishment of a Passport Authority, Naqvi said it’s key to ensuring timely passport delivery.

Addressing concerns about harassment by Customs and FIA officials, Naqvi announced imminent reforms within the FIA and a crackdown on human smuggling networks.

Acknowledging the struggles of legal travellers, he assured that the government aimed to ease their journey. Highlighting illegal migration trends from Gujrat and Faisalabad divisions, he reaffirmed the government’s resolve to act against those tarnishing Pakistan’s image abroad. While he admitted that completely eradicating human smuggling networks is challenging, Naqvi stressed that a robust crackdown strategy has been completed.