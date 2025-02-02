419 gangs involved in heinous crimes eradicated in Jan

Under the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab police’s mission is to eradicate heinous crimes is underway and in this context, efforts to combat dangerous criminals have resulted in the dismantling of 419 gangs involved in serious crimes during the first month of this year. A Punjab police spokesperson said that 995 members of criminal gangs were arrested across the province and stolen goods worth over 246 million rupees (properties) were recovered from the criminals’ possession. The spokesperson said that 77 vehicles, 1130 motorcycles, 47 tolas of gold, 388 mobile phones, and 112 head of livestock were recovered and returned to their respective owners. In addition, over 136 million rupees in cash were also recovered from criminals involved in various crimes. In the provincial capital, 279 gangs were eradicated, and 621 criminals were arrested. Stolen goods worth over 17 million rupees were recovered from the criminals’ possession, including 59 vehicles, 941 motorcycles, 262 mobile phones, 9 tolas of gold, and 10 head of livestock.