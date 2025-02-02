20,000 Sindh schools destroyed due to rains, floods: education minister

Various stakeholders agreed that the concept of education, both in its creation and utilization, should be viewed as a means of overall protection. This approach will help define a path for the youth in the future and foster social development. These views were expressed by Sindh’s Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, during a session of the Youth Conference titled “Challenges and Solutions for 21st Century Youth,” organized by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Sindh. The session focused on “Gaps in the Education System.” The panel included Syed Sardar Ali Shah, renowned journalist Wusatullah Khan, intellectual Jami Chandio, and Executive Director of Indus Resource Center, Sadiqa Salahuddin.

On this occasion, Syed Sardar Ali Shah stated: “Education instills a sense of protection. We want to make education a source of security for everyone. When our youth feel secure, only then will they rise above all forms of discrimination and care for the protection of others as well.” Highlighting the challenges faced by the education sector, he said: “The root cause of these issues lies in the outdated policies of the state, where education was never truly prioritized. During the pro-democracy movements, there were deliberate attempts to destroy Sindh’s education system. Even today, we are fighting for constitutional rights. At the provincial level, 92% of the education budget is spent on salaries and operations, while only 2% is allocated for developmental schemes in Sindh. As a minister, I have never hidden our shortcomings. We all need to play our part at the societal level.”

Speaking about population growth, he added: “There is a lack of seriousness at the societal level regarding population control. Despite the constitutional promise of free basic education, 25 million children are currently paying for their education, and almost the same number are out of school.” Expressing concern, he noted “It is tragic that in this country, we are not even counted based on accurate statistics. The chance to list our problems comes much later. Due to the effects of climate change, rains and floods in Sindh have destroyed 20,000 schools. The federal government has agreed to assist in school rehabilitation after three years, through which 4,000 schools are being restored. The federation must enhance cooperation with the provinces at the state level.”

Despite these challenges, Shah emphasized Sindh’s achievements “We have laid the foundation for several educational reforms. For the first time in Sindh, we’ve implemented a teaching license policy and recruited over 60,000 teachers purely on merit. To keep pace with modern times, we’ve introduced technical education alongside the traditional system. Additionally, we’re establishing 3,000 centers to provide non-formal, technical, and vocational education to out-of-school children.” Regarding curriculum reforms, he announced that “We’re collaborating with civil society to establish a Curriculum Council focused on developing content that enhances children’s learning abilities.”

Key Insights from Other Panelists, Sadiqa Salahuddin said that “In Sindh, daughters are well-protected, and there’s no discrimination in education between sons and daughters. However, the sense of protection needs to be further promoted. Parents want to educate their children, and better results can be achieved by minimizing resource misuse and ensuring accountability.”

Jami Chandio added that “The state reduced education to mere knowledge centers, discouraging critical thinking. This led to the rise of religious extremism and the decline of analytical reasoning. Teachers’ training is crucial, and it’s time to move beyond traditional teaching methods. Parents often desire good grades but not good character. In the 21st century, education itself is security. We talk about a security state, yet we are the most insecure ourselves.”

Wusatullah Khan said that “With the growing population, we must consider how to provide a better, secure future for the next generation. If we don’t guide children properly from the start, they could be easily exploited for others’ interests. This requires serious thought.”

The session concluded with a Q&A segment. The three-day Youth Conference will continue until Sunday.