528 awarded degrees at Isra University convocation

The 22nd convocation of Isra University’s Hyderabad campus was held, presided over by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ahmed WaliullahKazi .

During his address, he congratulated the graduating students, stating that they were about to take an important step toward their future.

He urged them to stay committed to their professions, emphasizing that with sincerity, success is assured.

A total of 528 students were awarded degrees at the ceremony. Among them, 341 students earned bachelor’s degrees in MBBS, Dentistry, Physical Therapy, and Nursing. Additionally, 166 students received degrees in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, Management Sciences, Telecommunications, and business Administration. Moreover, 21 students were awarded postgraduate degrees, including three PhDs.

In his address, VC congratulated the graduates and commended Isra University for its continued dedication to academic excellence. He emphasized the critical role of education in the nation's progress and growth.

Dr. Kazi also encouraged the graduates to uphold the values of hard work, integrity, and service to society. “As you step into the professional world, always remember that success is earned through perseverance and a genuine desire to contribute to the community,” he added. Dr. Kazi commended the graduates for their academic accomplishments and extended his sincere gratitude to the faculty and staff for their unwavering dedication to education.