WWF-Pakistan calls for urgent action to protect wetlands

WWF-Pakistan, on the occasion of World Wetlands Day 2025, underscored the urgent need to protect and restore the country’s wetlands, which serve as crucial ecosystems for biodiversity, local communities, and sustainable development.

In a press release issued on the occasion, WWF-Pakistan highlighted that Pakistan is home to more than 240 significant wetlands, covering approximately 10% of the country’s land area.

These wetlands provide essential ecosystem services such as water filtration, carbon storage, flood control, and habitat for migratory birds and commercially important fish. However, these fragile ecosystems are under severe threat due to water scarcity, pollution, encroachment, unregulated development, climate change, and unsustainable resource extraction.