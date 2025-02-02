Ghani visits transformation child rehabilitation centre

Provincial Minister for Lical Government Saeed Ghani has visited the Transformation Child Rebuilding Center. Speaking on the occasion, he said that focusing on special children is the basic responsibility of all of us. We need to give them all their legitimate positions and rights in society together. On this occasion, he praised the founder of the transformation, Dr. Imran Yousuf and his team and said that the dedication and sincerity they were working, was praiseworthy and Allaah would reward them too for this noble cause. On the occasion, Dr Imran Yousuf thanked the provincial minister Saeed Ghani and said that his arrival was a source of honour for him and his team. On this occasion, the provincial minister also distributed gifts to the children while the provincial minister for local government Saeed Ghani was also presented a shield.