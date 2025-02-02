Rights & Wrongs

The recent case in the Sindh High Court does not shock anyone; it is just the reminder an ongoing crisis of gender-based violence in Pakistan. A newspaper story tells that a young woman, who had sought protection after entering a free-will marriage, was killed at the hands of her maternal uncle. And this happened despite her petition for safety and she became another victim of a society where women’s choices often lead to violence.

The Sindh High Court was quick to take action when the woman, identified as Shehzadi from Jamshoro, sought protection from harassment. The court granted her request on the first hearing. Unfortunately, societal norms cut short her life in Karachi, where she was murdered. The news story demands strong senses to go through the cruel turn of events. This is just another textbook story about very real dangers women face when exercising their basic human right to choose a partner.

This is not an isolated incident. Women in Sindh, Punjab and other parts of Pakistan, particularly in conservative areas, face violence when they choose partners of their own will. It exposes the harsh realities of a patriarchal society where decisions about women’s lives are often, if not always, made by men.

Deep-seated customs are often more powerful than laws. They continue to oppress women, denying them the autonomy to make personal decisions. Even though Sindh has made progressive laws aimed at protecting women, including laws on free-will marriage and domestic violence, customs challenge their enforcement. The law may be on paper, but the reality is far from it. This case tells that more than just laws are needed. We need real societal change – one where women’s rights are respected and protected at every level.

The Sindh High Court, in its ruling, acknowledged the loss of the petitioner’s life and called for continued efforts to address gender-based violence. While the case has ended, another newspaper story will appear narrating the loss of a woman. And another editorial on these pages. Vicious cycle will go on. *