National Interest and Political Parties

In Pakistan’s political landscape, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are two major parties that have had intense disagreements and political tensions for years.

Given the current political instability, a recovering economy, and security challenges, an important question arises: If PML-N and PTI had successful negotiations, what benefits could Pakistan have gained? And if they were to negotiate again, what are the chances of success?

Since political negotiations are always on give-and-take, their success depends on both parties agreeing to a temporary ceasefire during the negotiation process. Without a political truce, meaningful discussions cannot take place. If both parties set aside their differences and engage in negotiations, several positive outcomes could emerge.

Because Political turmoil in Pakistan has led to governance issues. If PML-N and PTI agree on a common strategy, it could bring stability, which is crucial for the country’s progress.

The economy is directly linked to political stability. Political uncertainty discourages investors and leads to inflation. If negotiations result in stability, the economy could benefit from increased foreign investment and a stronger currency.

Pakistan’s system is based on parliamentary democracy. If major parties negotiate and uphold democratic principles, parliamentary efficiency and law-making will improve. Pakistan faces inflation, unemployment, and an energy crisis. A joint policy by PML-N and PTI could help resolve public hardships.

While negotiations have potential benefits, certain challenges make them difficult. Based on past experiences, it is unclear whether PML-N and PTI can trust each other. If trust remains low, negotiations may fail, as they have in the past.

PTI presents itself as an anti-traditional political party, while PML-N emphasizes experience and structured policies. These differences make it difficult to find common ground. Political parties often prioritize personal and party gains over national interests. If negotiations are held only for political benefits, they will not have a real impact.

If PML-N and PTI engage in sincere negotiations with national interest as the priority, it could bring political stability, economic growth, and solutions to public problems. However, if negotiations are only for temporary gains, they will be fruitless.

For Pakistan’s betterment, all political parties must reduce conflicts and work together for the nation’s progress. Pakistan’s political, economic, and diplomatic challenges can only be resolved if all national institutions and political parties prioritize the country’s welfare.

Just as the Army Chief’s main responsibility is national security and stability, political parties, including PML-N and PTI, must think beyond personal interests and work for the greater good. Historically, political parties have been more focused on gaining power and undermining each other, which has resulted in political instability, economic crises, and difficulties for the common man.

If PML-N and PTI set aside ego and political differences, Pakistan can move toward progress and stability. Just as the Army Chief remains above political disputes to maintain national security, political parties must also prioritize economic stability, governance, and democracy instead of being caught in power struggles. Pakistan’s economy has suffered repeatedly due to political instability. Frequent protests, sit-ins, and unrest discourage investment.

PML-N and PTI must realize that economic recovery is a national responsibility, not just one party’s duty. Just as military leadership develops long-term security policies, political parties should adopt sustainable economic policies that continue beyond changing governments. Political differences are natural, but turning them into personal rivalries harms the country. Just as the Army Chief collaborates with all state institutions to ensure stability, political parties must also resolve conflicts through dialogue. If PML-N and PTI agree on a national agenda, it will be a positive step for Pakistan.

For Pakistan’s growth and stability, PML-N and PTI must follow the Army Chief’s example and prioritize national interests. If both parties, despite their differences, sit together and find solutions, it will positively impact the economy, governance, and Pakistan’s future. Political leaders must understand that positions and governments come and go, but the nation’s integrity and development must always be the top priority.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.