Trump 2.0: US Revival or Regression – II

In Part I of the same title, published in Daily Times on January 27, 2025, I argued that President Trump has reentered the White House with an agenda to ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA). I also argue that no other president has been as well prepared to take over the presidency of the US as President Trump. However, one needs to give him a lot more time to see whether his MAGA plan can halt the decline of US status as the sole superpower or it will only slow down the inevitable.

There is little doubt that MAGA served its purpose in domestic politics and won Trump the second inconsecutive presidency with relative ease and a clear majority. Therefore, it is aimed at reviving the spirit of ‘America First.’ However, MAGA faces multiple challenges within and without due to its hard stance on immigrants, the Mexican border wall, the Panama Canal, etc.

In my opinion, President Trump should now concentrate on reviving US glory in the international arena because the country might lose its leverage over its allies due to its economic decline. One can only hope that Trump will fulfil his promise of not going into any new war and help Russia-Ukraine to its logical conclusion before it enters into its fourth year on February 22, 2025. Also, the world will be keenly watching the ceasefire in the Gaza war that it holds and does not flare another war on a wider scale.

The challenges that the Trump administration is facing at the domestic and international levels are diverse. Trump is facing a different kind of competitor this time, unlike the Cold War rival, the Soviet Union, which was competing with military muscle alone. Hence, it was easy to beat after the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan got dragged due to the out-of-control support of the global community led by the US, with Pakistan as the frontline state.

China is a different kind of competitor that is challenging the US militarily. China has also challenged the US in the economic and technological domain. The US’s technological prowess is facing some serious challenges in the domain of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cuberspace, and Robotics. Within two weeks of Trump’s presidency, China’s Deep Seek (AI) washed off over 600 billion USD from the stock market due to its productivity, speed, and cost.

Likewise, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims for road-rail and digital connectivity across various regions, has been a cause of more significant concern for the US because some 140 countries have signed up for BRI projects since President Xi Jinping launched it in 2013. BRI is revolutionizing infrastructural developments in developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America and creating a space for China’s relevance and, perhaps, dominance in international affairs.

As mentioned in Part I, the US wasted some two decades in unnecessary wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, spending over two trillion dollars, which significantly burdened its economy and gave China free passage to develop its economy and stature among the global south, which now has a membership of 130 developing countries across all regions.

Therefore, I argue that President Trump is faced with a momentous task: to halt his country’s decline and revive its charm and glory, which the US was known for during the previous centuries. I am not suggesting that the US is no longer a leading player in international affairs; however, if Trump fails to stop the process of de-dollarization, then yes, the US would lose the status of a sole superpower much faster than anticipated.

One must appreciate the successive Chinese leadership’s vision and patience, particularly Xi Jinping, shaping the geopolitical environment for its benefit. China first looked inward and pulled some 300 million people out of poverty in the last decades, then moved out with the BRI to connect all its regions with the rest of the world. For instance, China’s western region was the least developed, but it invested heavily in creating a ChinaPakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with an investment of over 62 billion USD to connect it with the warm waters of the Arabian Sea through Gwadar Port.

The Trump administration’s first and foremost task will be to halt the country’s economic decline at any cost. As expected, Trump has sought some one trillion dollars in investment from Saudi Arabis during his presidency even though the Kingdom’s leadership believed it would invest around 600 billion USD. Also, Trump is seeking more investments from technology giants to face the Chinese onslaught. Since MAGA was more for domestic consumption, Trump may initially follow the Chinese model by investing in its ageing infrastructure to satisfy its people. His ‘drill baby drill’ may also prove a game-changer in giving relief to its people through the provision of cheaper energy. The same can bring the manufacturer back in the US if practicable.

I think much more will be needed to halt the decline of the US before it can revive its real power.

