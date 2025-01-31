KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Kundi

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, stressed on Friday that the province’s strategic geographical position makes it an ideal gateway for trade with Central Asian countries.

He outlined several measures aimed at activating trade corridors and streamlining business operations to boost regional commerce.

He said this during a meeting with the delegation led by Akbar Khan, Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).The delegation included Taj Muhammad President of the Mardan Chamber of Small Traders and Small Chamber, Ejaz Karim, Executive Committee Member of the Swat Chamber, and Bilal Rahman.

The meeting focused on promoting trade activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, opening trade routes with Central Asian countries, establishing chambers of commerce offices in various districts of the province, addressing challenges faced by the industrial sector, and discussing issues related to small industries.

During the discussion, both the Governor and the FPCCI delegation emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to its geographical location, could serve as an ideal gateway for trade with Central Asian nations. To this end, various measures were considered to activate trade corridors and facilitate businesses.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured that the provincial government is working diligently with federal agencies to promote economic development in the region, with the aim of making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a hub for regional trade.

The delegation also raised the issue of land allocation for establishing chambers of commerce offices in different districts of the province.

The Governor assured that he would raise this matter with the relevant authorities and ensure practical steps are taken.

In addition, the meeting addressed the challenges facing industries, including the supply of electricity and gas, infrastructure improvements, and the need for industry-friendly reforms in government policies.

The delegation informed the Governor about the need for policy stability and an improved business environment to foster industrial growth.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi assured that the government would provide all possible support to industrialists to encourage investment in the province.