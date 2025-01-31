Asim Azhar and Merub Ali to tie the knot in 2025?

Singer-actor Asim Azhar broke his silence on the reports of him getting married to his fiancee, actor-model Merub Ali, this year.

Celebrity couple Merub Ali and Asim Azhar, who have been engaged for more than two years, may or may not tie the knot this year, said the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer.

In a recent interview with an Indian journalist, Asim Azhar was asked by fans if he would finally marry his fiancee Ali in 2025, to which he replied, “You’re kind of putting me in a spot with this question. But I can neither accept nor deny this claim.”

“Because it’s all about God’s plan and like every desifamily, the decision lies with our families,” he quipped.

“All I can say for now is that I cannot deny it, but can not accept it either,” the singer maintained

Notably, the singer-actor duo, who have been childhood friends and often made public appearances together before making their relationship official, got engaged in an intimate event in 2022.

Azhar and Ali were also seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.