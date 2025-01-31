Shahid Kapoor shares emotional note on release of ‘Deva’

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his action-thriller Deva on Friday, shared an emotional note on social media, reflecting on the immense hard work he put into the film.

Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film marks Shahid’s return to the action-thriller genre.

Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the making of Deva, Shahid wrote, “One year of blood, sweat, and tears.

“My heart, my soul. My work, my dedication. My love for acting. My affection for my audience. My years of experience, my inner creative child-everything is in this DEVA).” The 43-year-old actor concluded, “Till today he was mine. From tomorrow he is yours.”

Shahid’s post received an outpouring of love from his industry colleagues. While Aditya Roy Kapur liked the post, Tabu dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Deva, also starring Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles, is expected to open decently at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, by 9 pm on Thursday, the film had earned Rs 1.17 crore in India through the sale of 50,816 tickets. The trailer for Deva was unveiled on 17 January, showcasing Shahid in the role of a fearless, no-nonsense cop with a single motto in life: absolute freedom.