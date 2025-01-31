Fakhr-e-Alam says house burgled, feels upset

Singer, songwriter and TV host Fakhr-e-Alam has shared a post on social media about robbery in house on Wednesday night, expressing his concern over the incident. The TV host, singer, songwriter and actor hoped that police will arrest the suspects. “My home in Karachi has been robbed. “Police are on the scene and an investigation is under way. It is unsettling and deeply upsetting. I am hoping that culprits are apprehended,” he wrote. “Things don’t matter to me but peace of mind is priceless. That is the real loss here. For everyone else please remain vigilant,” Alam added. Meanwhile, DIG South Assad Raza said an attempt was made to break into the house of singer Fakhr-e-Alam, who is now-a-days out of the country. Police said apparently nothing was taken away from the house. The DIG said the security guard at bungalow was poisoned, adding locker in the house was safe.