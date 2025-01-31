PM, Chinese envoy discuss bilateral economic, security cooperation

Chinese Ambassador in Islamabad Jiang Zaidong on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here wherein they discussed the matters related to economic and security cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister greeted the ambassador and conveyed his good wishes to the Chinese leadership and the people of China, including all Chinese nationals residing in Pakistan, as they celebrated the Chinese New Year, according to a PM Office press release.

He expressed the hope that this new year would further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and China and bring prosperity to the peoples of both countries. Ambassador Jiang Zaidong thanked the prime minister and the people of Pakistan for extending their warm wishes to the Chinese government and its people on this joyous occasion.