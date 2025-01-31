Govt raises petrol price by Rs 1, HSD by Rs7 per litre

The federal government announced on Friday an increase in the price of petrol by Rs 1 per litre, taking the rate to Rs 257.13 per litre.

In a statement, the Finance Division announced to increase in the ex-depot price of petrol by Rs 1 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was hiked by Rs 7 to Rs 267.95 per litre. The new prices will come into effect from February 1, 2025.

The federal government is charging Rs 60 per litre petroleum levy on petrol and HSD whereas these are exempted from general sale tax (GST).