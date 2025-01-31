PFUJ to further expand protest movement against Peca tweaks

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Friday called for further expansion of its nationwide protests against amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 which were recently passed into law. The new provisions introduce harsher penalties for what the government considers “fake news”, the expansion of state oversight of digital platforms, and the creation of new regulatory bodies to monitor social media. President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday gave his assent to the Peca amendments despite widespread backlash from political parties, journalist bodies, and human rights organisations. The PFUJ announced a day earlier to observe a “Black Day” today in protest of the law’s passage. Journalists wore black armbands as rallies took place across Pakistan today while the main event was held at the National Press Club (NPC). Senior journalists and heads of various journalist bodies termed the amendment a “draconian and black law” meant to take away the right of expression from journalists and the public. PFUJ President Afzal Butt, Naseem Zahra, Ali Raza Alvi, Gharida Farooqui, Nayyer Ali, Sami Ibrahim, Matiullah Jan, Mubarak Zeb and others spoke at the NPC. “Those currently in power want to [hold on to it forever], and they passed the law to suppress journalists [so that] no one can raise questions on their wrongdoings,” Zahra said.