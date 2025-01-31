PM approves salary hike for MPs

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a salary increase for members of Parliament. The decision follows the recommendations made by the Finance Committee, and the new salaries will come into effect from January. Under the new arrangement, each member of Parliament will receive a monthly salary of Rs519,000. However, it is important to note that the salaries of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly have not been increased. Both the speaker and the deputy speaker will continue to receive their current monthly salary of Rs218,000. In response to queries, the speaker’s office clarified that the Finance Committee does not have the authority to increase the salaries of the speaker and the deputy speaker.