The 4th Pakistan Travel Mart kick starts to promote tourism

The 4th edition of international travel and tourism event Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025 featuring exhibition stalls conferences and interactive sessions kick starts here at Expo Center Karachi that will continue till Sunday, February 2, 2025.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, along with Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province Governor Dr. Gholam Hossein Mozaffari and diplomats of different friendly countries, inaugurated the PTM 2025.

Pakistan Travel Mart is a leading international travel trade show connecting the world to Pakistan and creating travel and tourism opportunities and offering innovative solutions for promoting tourism and fostering economic growth.

The PTM is being co-hosted by Trade Development Authority (TDAP) in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Authority (PTDC) and provincial tourism authorities under the theme of “Bridging Cultures and Empowering Local Governments, through Travel”.

The minister, speaking at the occasion, a number of prominent travel and tourism companies from Pakistan and across Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe as well as government departments and organizations have set up their stalls in the PTM 2025.

He said that the event offers multifaceted opportunities to promote national and international tourism in the country bestowed with mesmerizing natural beauty and astonishing geographical diversity and is home to archaeological remnants of Indus Valley Civilization one of the most ancient civilization on the planet.

The tourism minister said that Sindh government is working on different projects for development of the sector and investment in tourism related initiatives in Public Private Partnership mode will be encouraged and facilitated.

The Governor of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi province Dr Gholam Hossein Mozaffari highlighted the initiatives for promoting tourism and people to people contact among Pakistan and Iran and said that Iran is providing maximum facilities to tourists particularly the pilgrims.

The Sindh Minister along with the dignitaries visited different stalls and inquired about products and services being presented to the consumers.

The Pakistan Travel Mart integrates sustainable tourism, heritage preservation and investment opportunities to reflect a balanced approach to economic development, environmental care and cultural authenticity and the Sustainable Destinations Forum is also taking place along the PTM.

The Sustainable Destinations Forum, on the first day, hosted sessions on role of technology and artificial intelligence in revolutionizing journey, sustainable tourism for a resilient future, and medical tourism.

Ethiopian Embassy Pavilion

Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Friday inaugurated the exclusive Tourism Pavilion of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Embassy at the Pakistan Travel Mart 2025 (PTM) in Karachi.

The PTM is an annual tourism event in Pakistan where multiple countries and organizations participate to promote themselves and their products and the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad has established its pavilion at the PTM for up to February 2 to represent its diverse culture, centuries old traditions and thriving tourism industry completely transformed on modern lines.

The Honorary Consul of Ethiopia in Karachi Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, along with the Embassy’s staff received the minister upon his arrival at the pavilion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Zulfiqar Shah praised thriving tourism industry of Ethiopia under the leadership of Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the FDR Ethiopia and remarked that the establishment of the Ethiopian Pavilion at the Pakistan Travel Mart is a reflection of flourishing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Consul Ibrahim Khalid said the Ethiopia and Pakistan enjoyed strong bilateral relations based on mutual respect and shared values.