Shalimar Express derails near Shahdara Bridge

Three economy-class bogies of Karachi-bound Shalimar Express were derailed near Shahdara Bridge in Lahore on Friday morning.

Soon after receiving the report of the incident rescue teams reached the site and started rescue operation.

Railway officials confirmed that the down track remained completely closed due to incident. Railway officials assured that the down track will be restored soon for normal traffic.

No loss of life and casualties were reported so far. It may be mentioned here that Pak Business Express narrowly escaped major accident near Hyderabad Railway Station on Thursday.

According to Railways officials, one bogie of the train going from Punjab to Karachi derailed while changing tracks in Hyderabad.

The train driver immediately stopped the train and after that the rail traffic on the down track was stopped. The Millat Express and Karachi Express coming from Punjab were stopped near Ditha station.

The railway technical staff has arrived and the derailed bogie will be separated and the train will be sent to Karachi soon, Railway officials said.