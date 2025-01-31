Punjab sets speed limit for motorcycles at 60 km/h across province

The Punjab government has announced a new speed limit for motorcycles across the province, setting the maximum speed at 60 kilometers per hour.

This decision, aimed at enhancing road safety, comes after the approval of the provincial cabinet and has been formalized with a notification from the Transport Department. According to the notification issued by the Director General of the Punjab Road Safety Authority, the speed limit for motorcycles will now be uniformly enforced throughout the province. Motorcyclists exceeding this limit will face legal consequences. The new rule aims to reduce accidents and ensure the safety of motorcyclists and other road users on highways.

The provincial government’s decision to limit motorcycle speeds to 60 km/h was explained by Provincial Information Minister Uzma Bukhari, who also shared other major updates following the cabinet meeting. She highlighted the government’s commitment to improving public transportation, noting that 28 electric buses would soon arrive in Lahore. These buses are part of an effort to introduce eco-friendly vehicles on the roads of Punjab.

In addition to the motorcycle speed limit, several significant policy decisions were also approved. The cabinet gave its consent to the Hindu Marriage Act rules and a new initiative to register all vehicles within six months. The Punjab government is also set to introduce interest-free loans for youth under the Asan Business Card initiative, offering up to Rs 30 million to help young entrepreneurs.

In further announcements, the Punjab government revealed plans for the construction of new depots for double-decker buses and the launch of one lakh startups within the year. Efforts to boost the province’s agricultural sector were also outlined, with plans to increase the production of cotton and sugarcane through targeted measures.

Uzma Bukhari emphasized the ongoing development work under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, calling it a significant step forward for the province. She also took a jab at political opponents, accusing them of using youth for their own political gain, referencing the May 9 incidents and claiming that certain parties incited chaos by encouraging violence among young people.

With these new developments, the Punjab government is focusing on both improving public safety and stimulating economic growth through various initiatives aimed at youth, business, and infrastructure development across the province.