The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is set to launch its anti-polio campaign starting from February 3, aiming to vaccinate 461,125 children across 80 union councils in the Federal Capital.

In this regard, a review meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon was held here on Friday to finalize the campaign arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and health department officials.