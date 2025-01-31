Pakistan’s 27-Year Wait: No new World Heritage Sites

“Pakistan has failed to include any historical site in “World Heritage List” since the last 27 years and ministry is working to include some of the historic sites including “Hiran Minar” and “Bhambore” in the list, however, the lack of human resource remain a real impediment to the task”.

Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Hassan Jami has disclosed this in a meeting of the Senate Functional Committee on Devolution was convened with the Senator Zarqa Suharwardhy Taimur in the Chair.

The Committee was briefed on the performance of Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division during the last two Financial Year along with the details of employees and budgetary allocation.

Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Hassan Jami, briefed that National Heritage Division was created after the 18th Amendment and it was moved from time to time between Information and Broadcasting and Federal Education Ministry.

The Division consists of seven autonomous bodies including the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage of Pakistan (Lok Virsa), Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), and three attached departments.

The Committee was briefed on the performance of each department alongside their achievements during the last two years and the difficulties confronted by the developments.

While discussing the performance of Pakistan Academy of Letters, the Committee recommended that the stipends for deserving writers should be increased as well as other initiatives to support the young writers of Pakistan.

Secretary for National Heritage revealed that Pakistan has failed to include any historical site in “World Heritage List”since the last 27 years and ministry is working to include some of the historic sites including “Hiran Minar” and “Bhambore” in the list, however, the lack of human resource remain a real impediment to the task.

The Chairperson of the Committee highlighted the deteriorating conditions of the belongings of the Quaid-e-Azam and recommended that the ministry should engage the competent curators for the preservation of museums, as they hold immense value for the nation.

While expressing its satisfaction with the performance of the division, the Committee strongly recommended to lead the departments of National Heritage Division towards self-sustainability and arrange for the capacity building of Human Resources of these departments.