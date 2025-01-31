Balaj Tipu murder shooter arrested from Oman

Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol has arrested a shooter from Oman who was involved in gruesome murder of Amir Balaj Tipu, son of late underworld don Tipu Trukkanwala.

It reports in media that the accused who was later identified as Bilawal was immediately taken into custody after he landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA.

FIA NCB Interpol had already issued red notices for the arrest of the accused, who was wanted by Punjab police over his involvement in killing of Amir Balaj Tipu in Lahore last year.

Earlier in February 2024, notorious crime lord of Lahore, Balaj Tipu, was shot dead by assailants during a wedding ceremony in Chung area of Lahore.

Balaj Tipu was the son of Arif Amir, alias Tipu Trukkanwala, who was also murdered in 2010 at the Allama Iqbal Airport. Balaj’s grandfather had also fallen victim to an old feud. The police said that Balaj was attending a wedding function when a man opened fire at him and two other guests, injuring them critically.

Balaj’s armed guards retaliated and killed the attacker on the spot. The injured were taken to Jinnah Hospital, where Balaj succumbed to his wounds. Balaj Tipu was considered one of the most influential and feared figures of Lahore’s underworld.