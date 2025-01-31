Jilted US lover demands $100,000 from government

Social worker Ramadan Chhipa has provided shelter, food, and clothing to an American woman who was found wandering in distress. “We gave her clothes and food. We have to believe what she says,” Chhipa stated.

Ramazan Chhipa was addressing a press conference along with the US citizen who had claimed she came to Pakistan to marry the love of her life – a resident of Garden in the port city.

Ramazan Chippa urged the woman’s husband to come forward, assuring him, “Let him come here, and I will arrange his meeting with Oneja (the woman).”

Chhipa emphasized that everyone involved wants the matter to be resolved respectfully. “The woman’s mental state is unstable. She speaks inconsistently,” he added, requesting her family to arrive as soon as possible.

According to Chhipa, the woman was handed over to his organization by Tipu Sultan police station last night. “She had been homeless for several days. I couldn’t bear to see her in distress,” he remarked.

The US citizen Oneja stated, “I will soon travel to Dubai with my husband.” She also mentioned that she has demanded $100,000 from the government.

Despite efforts by the police and embassy officials to convince Onija to reconsider her plans, she remains resolute in her intentions. When questioned about the US embassy’s involvement, she stated that the embassy does not support her and further declared that she dislikes their involvement.

As the situation escalated, residents of the apartment complex expressed their discomfort due to her presence. In response, the building management has restricted access to non-residents and closed the main entrance to maintain security.