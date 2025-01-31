LHC expresses concern over shortage of underground water

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has expressed concern over the shortage of groundwater, saying that the water shortage has become a top priority issue.

While hearing the case related to smog prevention on Friday, Justice Shahid Karim remarked that water shortage has become the most important issue and the Punjab government should make proper plans to tackle it.

Justice Shahid Karim further remarked that water recycling units should be installed in newly constructed buildings in Punjab and until water meters are installed, people will continue to waste water.

During hearing, Member Environmental Commission submitted a report on groundwater shortage. The Chief Minister should be informed about the problem of water shortage and I hope the Chief Minister will implement it throughout the province, Justice Shahid Karim remarked.

The court also sought a report from the Transport Department on checking electric buses and vehicles. The court instructed to make such a policy that schools gradually purchase their own buses. Justice Shahid Karim inquired that the court was informed that PHA has started occupying the land of Jilani Park.

PHA should look into the matter and not use the park space for its offices, court instructed. Representatives of federal government, Punjab government, law officers, LDA, PHA, Environment Department and traffic appeared in the court.

Environmental Commission should submit a detailed report on these issues in the next hearing, court directed.

Member Environment Commission suggested that there should be a specific market for pets as LDA has acquired thousands of kanals of land from nomads and some of the acquired land should be allocated for pets. Justice Shahid Karim remarked that LDA should look into the matter and should also seek assistance from NGOs.

Government cannot do everything, everyone has to contribute and in this regard major companies have to realize their responsibility and have to come forward for the betterment of the city, Justice Shahid Karim remarked. Parks can be improved with the cooperation of banks or big corporations, court further remarked.