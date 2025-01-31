Deepened Abyss

Just a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the opposition to reconsider the negotiations committee’s olive branch, reminding them that “it takes two to tango,” hopes for a much-needed thaw in political tensions faded away on Friday when the government officially called off the talks.

Regardless of who bears the blame, both the PTI and the state should recognize that Pakistan has been teetering on the brink of political turmoil for the last three years. It’s clear that the underlying narrative becomes more apparent with each passing day: a disconnected leadership is struggling with challenges that go beyond party lines.

The constant complaints from both sides serve only as a reminder that the real drama unfolds in the daily lives of ordinary citizens, who are contending with soaring inflation and deteriorating public services.

Recent events highlight a landscape devoid of dialogue. After a series of heated exchanges, those in power still seem stuck in their positions. While the government stresses the importance of dialogue, the opposition accuses it of dodging the issues-an impasse that reverberates through our institutions.

The stakes are unmistakably high: depending on whose survey one believes, more citizens are expressing dissatisfaction with the current direction of governance, linking any potential relief to political stability. Yet here we are, witnessing an environment where sycophancy and self-interest overshadow the urgent needs of the nation.

In a striking display of disconnect, our parliamentary sessions have turned into a battleground of bickering, leaving pressing issues sidelined. Contrary to market indicators, inflation and unemployment weigh heavily on the average household, leading to a growing mistrust in governmental promises.

Grassroots movements across the country are advocating for collaboration, reminding leaders that the divide between the opposition and government reflects a larger societal rift. A united front that addresses economic issues, education deficits, and climate concerns could serve as a vital lifeline for our beleaguered nation.

These pages continue to point out the absurdity of exchanging power plays for meaningful policy dialogue. By zeroing in on political dogfights, our leaders risk losing sight of the very people they are meant to serve. *