Gold prices up by Rs1,600 per tola to Rs.290,300

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,600 and was sold at Rs 290,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 288,700 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,372 to Rs.248,885 from Rs. 247,513 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.228,152 from Rs.226,895. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.59 to Rs3,450 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs50 to Rs.2,957. The price of gold in the international market increased by $15 to $2,778 from $2,763, the Association reported.