Arif Mahmood donates books to Alhamra Library

Alhamra Library, home to thousands of books across diverse subjects, is a hub for knowledge and literary enrichment.

Over the years, the library has received invaluable contributions from both the institution and knowledge enthusiasts who donate books as a gesture of their love for learning. In line with this tradition, renowned photographer Arif Mahmood has donated five of his books to the Alhamra Library. Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, acknowledged this generous contribution: “We deeply appreciate Arif Mahmood’s dedication to the arts and his commitment to knowledge-sharing.”

The donated books are a significant resource for photography enthusiasts, history scholars, and individuals interested in cultural studies. This collection will be a valuable addition for those seeking to explore the world of fine arts through an expert’s lens. Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi expressed gratitude for the donation, remarking, “We are taking key steps to promote a reading culture, and these books are a meaningful addition to our library’s collection.”

Arif Mahmood, while sharing his motivation for this initiative, stated, “I want to share my work with those passionate about photography. Our society greatly needs a stronger culture of knowledge and learning.”

In appreciation of his contribution, the Alhamra Library has also issued a formal letter of gratitude to Arif Mahmood. This donation stands as a testament to the ongoing efforts of Alhamra to foster intellectual and artistic growth within the community.