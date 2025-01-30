Junaid Khan wants to release ‘Loveyapa’ on YouTube for free

Rising Bollywood star Junaid Khan, son of A-list actor Aamir Khan, said he wants to release his forthcoming film ‘Loveyapa’ on the video platform YouTube, for everyone to watch for free.

Junaid Khan, who made his smashing Bollywood debut last year, with Netflix’s critically acclaimed ‘Maharaj’, is now all set for his first theatrical release ‘Loveyapa’ – a remake of filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil-language blockbuster ‘Love Today’. A modern-age rom-com, co-starring Khan with fellow star kid Khushi Kapoor in her theatrical debut as well, is directed by Advait Chandan. Speaking about the film at a recent promotional outing, Khan shared that a film’s OTT or theatrical release does not make any difference to him and if it had been practical, he would’ve released the film for free on YouTube.

“I don’t think I feel so much of a difference. I think at the end of the day, a film is a film, and they’re all very dear to us all,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m an actor. For me, in an ideal situation, put it free on YouTube so everybody, obviously, can watch it.”

“But it’s not a practicality,” Khan added. “Of course, I would always want it to go to the maximum people. And I will leave that to the people in charge as they know the best on how to market and how to get it to people,” he explained.

Notably, ‘Loveyapa’ is scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 7.