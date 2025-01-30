PM holds out olive branch to PTI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed readiness to resume talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and proposed the formation of a parliamentary committee to address ongoing issues.

In a federal cabinet meeting, PM Sharif recalled the earlier talks with PTI, which began with the formation of a committee after PTI’s offer.

He mentioned that the PTI had submitted written demands through the Speaker, which the government committee was expected to respond to in writing. However, the scheduled meeting on January 28 was canceled by PTI.

PM Sharif emphasised that it was only logical to respond in writing to written demands. He recalled that after the 2018 elections, when the opposition entered Parliament with black armbands, then-Prime Minsiter Imran Khan had initiated the formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate election-related concerns. PM Sharif noted that PTI never formed a judicial commission but rather a committee. He further urged PTI to resume dialogue and work together to form a new committee to investigate both the 2018 and 2024 elections and bring out the facts.

Earlier in the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs and advancing Pakistan towards prosperity and security.

The prime minister, in his televised opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet, said that prior to the meeting he attended the funeral prayers of Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, who embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, he highlighted the unwavering dedication of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies and security forces to safeguarding the nation.

He reiterated that it is the collective responsibility of the government and the people to honor and uphold the sanctity of these sacrifices.

“Major Hamza Israr, only 29 years old, sacrificed his life in defense of the country,” the Prime Minister remarked. “I met his grieving parents, who shared that their son always aspired to attain martyrdom. Such bravery and patriotism must never be forgotten.”

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif stressed that achieving Pakistan’s vision for development and security requires a steadfast commitment from all segments of society. He expressed the government’s resolve to maintain national security while ensuring economic and political stability.

He told the meeting that the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to lower the policy rate by one percent. This move is aimed at fostering economic growth and stability in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif also voiced concern over the rise in human trafficking incidents, which have led to the loss of many precious lives offshore and tarnished Pakistan’s global image.

“This issue is being closely monitored, and the Ministry of Interior has been taken on board,” he assured. “We will not relent until human trafficking is completely eradicated.”

Responding, PTI leader Shibli Faraz rejected the suggestion of forming a house committee, stating that it is not an effective approach.

Faraz criticised the PM’s stance, saying the real issue lies with the government’s attitude towards other political parties. “The proposal for a house committee is not a viable solution. If the government were serious about talks, a committee would have already been formed,” he remarked.

The senator reiterated PTI’s demand for a judicial commission, emphasising that such a body would inspire public trust. “We are asking for a judicial commission because people have confidence in it. The house committee suggestion is not an appropriate one,” he added.