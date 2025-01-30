WB delegation offers investment for uplift projects in Mirpurkhas

A World Bank delegation, led by Urban Development Specialist Davison Mochidenika and Disaster Risk Management Specialist Uko Okura, made a one-day visit to Mirpurkhas on Thursday, meeting with Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan.

During the meeting, Mayor Ghori highlighted Mirpurkhas’s status as the fourth largest city in Sindh, with the Municipal Corporation working to provide basic facilities to its citizens.

A master plan for the city’s improvement and development has been approved and is being implemented. Additionally, plans are underway to expand water supply and drainage schemes, as well as implement a solid waste management system, he informed.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Khan briefed the delegation on the district administration’s efforts to address emergency situations and welfare issues, in collaboration with relevant institutions under the District Disaster Management Authority. He emphasized the need to include road improvement, healthcare, and education projects in the city’s development plans.

Mochidenika expressed the World Bank’s willingness to invest in Mirpurkhas’s water supply scheme, drainage, and beautification projects. The delegation, accompanied by the Mayor and Deputy Commissioner, also visited the Railway Phatak Drainage Pumping Station and Satellite Town Water Supply Scheme.