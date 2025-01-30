MQM criticizing PPP in hope to revive itself, says Memon

Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has strongly reacted to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s statement, saying that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) criticizes the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to revive its dead politics. He stated that for the people of Karachi, MQM has become a nightmare of the past. According to him, MQM criticizes only to provoke a response, hoping to increase its political stature.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, further said that they do not take any statement from any MQM leader seriously.

He said that the luncheon held in honor of Karachi’s traders was a successful gathering. The purpose of the luncheon was to identify and resolve the issues faced by traders and to work together with them to put Pakistan on the path of development.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that traders have expressed full confidence in Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and thanked him for ensuring that they no longer receive extortion slips or find bodies in sacks. He added that traders are no longer forced to give up animal hides, nor do they face frequent strikes.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the top priority of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government is to make Sindh, as well as the entire country, a prosperous and developed nation.