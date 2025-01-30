FBR halts purchase of 1010 vehicles for officers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has halted the purchase of over 1000 new vehicles for its officers, following the directives of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance. Chairman FBR Rashid Langrial in a statement said that the purchase of vehicles will remain frozen until the finance committee is satisfied. The committee has summoned the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to clarify the rules governing the purchase. The FBR had decided to purchase 1200cc vehicles for its officers on January 13, 2025, despite facing revenue shortfall. The decision was met with criticism, and the board had planned to pay Rs. 3 billion upfront and the remaining amount in installments. The 1010 vehicles were supposed to be delivered from January to May, with 75 vehicles in January, 200 in February, 225 in March, 250 in April, and 260 in May. However, the purchase has now been put on hold indefinitely. Earlier, Senator Faisal Vawda criticised the FBR, saying that there is evidence of officials misusing cars, including removing stickers and using them for personal purposes He took a jibe at the FBR’s move to purchase over 1,000 vehicles for its staff despite revenue shortfall. Speaking at the floor of Senate, Faisal Vawda said FBR failed to achieve Rs384 billion revenue target and yet are getting vehicles. “Shortfall in FBR’s targets might be the reason behind rewarding them with new vehicles.” Faisal Vawda further said if you insist on fulfilling your desires and providing vehicles, but why not opt for economical options like 600cc cars instead of locking in 1,300cc ones? Faisal Vawda also referenced the controversial case of £190 million, stating, “The cabinet had approved that decision as well, which led to imprisonment. These vehicles might lead to similar consequences.”