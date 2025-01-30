£190 million case: Shehzad Akbar, Farah Khan’s passports ‘blocked’

The Interior Ministry has ‘blocked’ the passports of absconders in the £190 million scandal, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources. According to reports, the ministry has blocked the passports of former SAPM on accountability, Shehzad Akbar and close friend of former first lady, Farah Khan as part of the ongoing investigation. The move comes after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) formally requested the ministry to block the passports of the accused through an official letter sent on January 28. It is to be noted here that the PTI founder and his wife were given jail sentences by Rawalpindi accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana in the case, known as Al-Qadir Trust case or £190 million case. The court also imposed fines of Rs 1 million and Rs500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, respectively. The accountability court also ordered to take Al-Qadir University into government custody. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi would have to face additional face six-month and three-month imprisonments in case of non-payment.