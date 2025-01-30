Shahrukh Khan has a ‘request’ for Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Yash

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan makes an adorable request to South Indian stars Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Prabhas and others.

During his recent appearance at an event at the Global Village in Dubai, UAE, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan addressed his fans from the South Indian states of Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, when he spoke about his South cinema ‘friends’ and made a request to them.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Khan can be heard saying, “I have a lot of friends; Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Yash, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Thalapathy, Rajini sir, Kamal sir”

“But I have one request for them,” he added and quipped, “They need to stop dancing so fast; it’s hard for me to keep up with them.”

As Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback in 2023, with three consecutive hits, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ and had no major releases last year besides a voice role in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Hindi version, his fans now anxiously await his return on the big screen, with the much-buzzed ‘King’, co-starring his only daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

During the same outing, Khan also confirmed that the action-packed thriller, which was initially announced with director Sujoy Ghosh at the helm, has now been handed over to the filmmaker Siddharth Anand, of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Fighter’ fame.