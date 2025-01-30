My good looks have worked as a great strength for me: Emmad Irfani

Showbiz heartthrob Emmad Irfani confessed that his good looks have proven to be quite beneficial for him in his acting career.

In a new interview with a local publication, Emmad Irfani weighed upon the pros and cons of his ‘good looks’ in his on-screen career, admitting that it has been one of his huge strengths as an actor.

“So far, they have been working as a great strength for me. And as an actor, all these qualities come into the equation – be it the way you look, the way you talk or the way you move around, everything comes into play,” he said. “So similarly, it has worked well for me.” “I like to thank my parents for giving me these genes and their looks,” he added.

While the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star accepted the compliment with utmost modesty, Irfani mentioned that he does not find himself an appropriate choice to be included in the list of ‘good-looking’ men. “For me, this category and the stature belong to Imran Khan and Junaid Jamshed in their prime, and how Fawad Khan still is. I don’t see myself there,” he maintained.

On the acting front, Emmad Irfani most recently won global recognition for his role as Adeel, in the biggest serial of Pakistan, ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by superstar Fahad Mustafa and showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir, and co-starring Naeema Butt.