Herbert dropped from role as FIA steward

Former grand prix driver Johnny Herbert has been dropped from his role as a steward in Formula 1. Governing body the FIA said that Herbert’s “duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible”.

The statement added that the decision was made “with regret” and that the three-time race winner was “widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role”. The FIA refused to comment further, but disquiet was centred on the 60-year-old commenting on decisions he had been involved in as an FIA steward on a number of betting websites.

Last year, Herbert found himself in the middle of a public row with four-time world champion Max Verstappen’s father following the Mexico City Grand Prix, at which the Englishman was a steward. Verstappen was given two 10-second penalties for two incidents with McLaren’s Lando Norris on the same lap.

His father Jos Verstappen said after the race that “the FIA should take a good look at the staffing of the stewards, who they put there and whether there is no appearance of a conflict of interest”.

In an interview conducted via a gambling outlet, Herbert rejected accusations of British bias as “ridiculous”, and described Max Verstappen as “very worldly – he’s very open to chat about anything and you have a really nice conversation with him”.

But he defended the decision made, calling Verstappen’s driving “over the top” and saying the way he drove against Norris in Mexico “frustrates me massively” and that the Dutchman had got into “this horrible mindset of trying to gain an advantage by taking a fellow driver off the race track”.

Herbert is the second experienced steward to be sacked by the FIA in just over two months.

American Tim Mayer was dismissed before last year’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix. He told BBC Sport the decision was made by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, because the Emirati “took offence” at the contents of an appeal document filed by the Circuit of the Americas (Cota), host of the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, with which Mayer was involved.

Herbert is the latest in a series of senior officials who have left the FIA in the past year.

Mayer was one of four figures to depart in two weeks last autumn, in addition to the deputy Formula 2 race director Janette Tan, the F1 race director Niels Wittich and FIA compliance officer Paolo Basarri.

The FIA has also created unease throughout F1 by a series of changes to its statutes that opponents say reduce accountability at the organisation. And last week it introduced changes that codify steps in the regulations by which drivers could face race bans for swearing or criticising FIA officials.